Overview of Dr. Farhad Rafii, MD

Dr. Farhad Rafii, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Rafii works at Interventional Cardiology Medical Group in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.