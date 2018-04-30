Dr. Farhat Khairallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khairallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhat Khairallah, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhat Khairallah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Khairallah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group - Heart Rhythm Clinic2100 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 216-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khairallah?
I have seen dr Khairallah for 8 years now. He is the only cardiologist who has helped me effectively treat my syncopal episodes. I would recommend him to any individual dealing with Neourcardiogenic syncope or POTS.
About Dr. Farhat Khairallah, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1982603965
Education & Certifications
- UPMC
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khairallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khairallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khairallah works at
Dr. Khairallah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khairallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khairallah speaks Arabic and French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Khairallah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khairallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khairallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khairallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.