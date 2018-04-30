Overview

Dr. Farhat Khairallah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Khairallah works at TMH Physician Partners, Services by Southern Medical Group - Heart Rhythm Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.