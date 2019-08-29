See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital

Dr. Abusharif works at Pain Treatment Centers Of IL in Orland Park, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Treatment Centers of Illinois LLC
    16514 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-9000
    Pain Treatment Centers of IL at Silver Cross
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 500, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 717-8396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Best doctor we have ever found. So kind and patient, never feel rushed. He has helped my mom with her pain multiple times now. She is just about pain free thanks to him. Been going for years and yes the wait can be really long at times but it's so worth it. Best bedside manner we have ever seen in a doctor. Highly recommend! A+
    Melody — Aug 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD
    About Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437268034
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Undergraduate School
    • DePaul University Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abusharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abusharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abusharif has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abusharif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusharif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusharif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abusharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abusharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

