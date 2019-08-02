See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orchard Lake, MI
Dr. Farnaz Abhari, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farnaz Abhari, MD

Dr. Farnaz Abhari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Lake, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Abhari works at DMC Orchard Lake Medical in Orchard Lake, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abhari's Office Locations

    DMC Orchard Lake Medical
    4085 Pontiac Trl, Orchard Lake, MI 48323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 02, 2019
    I’ve know Dr. Abhari for a lot of years she’s been my doctor ever since! I haven’t found another doctor so caring and knowledgeable like her, I would highly recommend her, I took all my family to her as her patients! I can’t say enough about her, she really cares about her patients health!
    Georgeta — Aug 02, 2019
    About Dr. Farnaz Abhari, MD

    Internal Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English, Persian and Turkish
    1508993882
    Education & Certifications

    Providence Hospital
    Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farnaz Abhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abhari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abhari works at DMC Orchard Lake Medical in Orchard Lake, MI. View the full address on Dr. Abhari’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abhari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abhari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

