Overview of Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD

Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Isfahan and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Nezhat works at Nezhat Surgery for Gynecology/Oncology, PLLC in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

