Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD
Overview of Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD
Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Isfahan and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Nezhat works at
Dr. Nezhat's Office Locations
Radiology Dept70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 663-1365
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't praise Dr. Nezhat enough. He is a patient listener, an excellent diagnostician and a marvelous surgeon. He is concerned about his patients well being and is a very warm individual.
About Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1700837432
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Tehran U Womens Hosp
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Fac Med Isfahan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nezhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nezhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.