Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.0 (46)
Map Pin Small Encino, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD

Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Malekmehr works at Encino Vascular Institute in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malekmehr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encino Vascular Institute
    16311 Ventura Blvd # 1080P, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 908-9752
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Best heart surgeon in the Valley! He was caring, compassionate and answered all my questions both before and after surgery. His staff is fantastic. Friends told me to go see a surgeon connected with Cedars but my instincts told me to stay with Dr. Malekmehr. Best decision I ever made!!!
    L. Scott — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1710904651
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malekmehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malekmehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malekmehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malekmehr works at Encino Vascular Institute in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Malekmehr’s profile.

    Dr. Malekmehr has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malekmehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Malekmehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malekmehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malekmehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malekmehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

