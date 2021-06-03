Overview of Dr. Farzana Aziz, MD

Dr. Farzana Aziz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at Chspp - Catholic Health Services Physician in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.