Overview

Dr. Fawad Kazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Kazi works at Bristol Health Cardiology in Bristol, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.