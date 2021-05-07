Dr. Fawad Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fawad Kazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawad Kazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Health Cardiology15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 582-3235
Bristol Health Pulmonary- Southington167 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 426-0252
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is warm and listens to you, doesn't sluff off your concerns. He is knowledgeable also.
About Dr. Fawad Kazi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.