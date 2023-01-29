Overview

Dr. Felice Zwas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Zwas works at Cardiology Consultants of Westchester in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.