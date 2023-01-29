Dr. Felice Zwas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felice Zwas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felice Zwas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Zwas works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Westchester15 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-2900
-
2
Amsurg Stamford Anesthesia LLC778 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 322-2400
-
3
Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield & Westchester PC500 W Putnam Ave Ste 100, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-2900
-
4
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zwas?
I have done a few colonoscopies and one endoscopy with Dr. Zwas. She has excellent bedside manners, listens carefully and is thorough, conducts herself professionally, and shows much care each time I was about to go under the anesthesia and afterward. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs a gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Felice Zwas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225059116
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwas works at
Dr. Zwas has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zwas speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.