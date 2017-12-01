Overview of Dr. Feng Ge, MD

Dr. Feng Ge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Ge works at Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.