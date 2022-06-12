Dr. Fernando Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Hernandez, MD
Dr. Fernando Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nordestana (UNNE) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Fernando Hernandez, M.d., P.A.305 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 445-3999
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Does anyone know what happen to Dr. Fernando Hernandez? Is he dead, I’ll, retired? He vanished and didn’t even call his patients.
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881807634
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Universidad Nordestana (UNNE)
- Loyola
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
