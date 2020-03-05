Dr. Firas Hamdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firas Hamdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Firas Hamdan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Hamdan works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.2600 6th St SW Ste A2-710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamdan?
I went to Dr Hammond he is a great Doctor and i wish I lived there still, he knew exactly what to do with my heart and fixed it.. I wish i could see him again, I'm seeing some Drs. in another state, all they want to do is test after test to see what this growth is on my heart .. they say it could be or could not be cancer, I just wish Dr Hammond was here he would know what to do right away..He is a smart Doctor. and very nice.So is his staff... they are a great team...
About Dr. Firas Hamdan, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780623645
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamdan works at
Dr. Hamdan has seen patients for Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamdan speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamdan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.