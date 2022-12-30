Overview of Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD

Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil works at EMU Health - Gynecology in Glendale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.