Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD

Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil works at EMU Health - Gynecology in Glendale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EMU Health - Gynecology
    8340 Woodhaven Blvd, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 299-6121
  2. 2
    Manhattan Women's Health
    993 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 744-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316180904
    Education & Certifications

    • Instituto Fernandes Figueira, Fiocruz
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro
    Undergraduate School
    • Instituto Guanabara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flavia Wajnsztajn Theil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wajnsztajn Theil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

