Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD
Overview
Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Varghese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carefree Neurology Clinic34406 N 27th Dr Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 344-9567Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varghese?
As a Parkinson's patient and care support partner, we followed Dr. Varghese from Prescott Valley to Carefree. She takes time, makes us feel at ease, and listens to our concerns. She is thorough and consistent with her exams at every visit. She adjusts medications in response to changing symptoms. She makes us aware of new medications, but does not force them upon us if the current drug regimen is working. We would highly recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Hindi
- 1114066149
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University
- St. Thomas Residential School, Trivandrum
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese speaks Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.