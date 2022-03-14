See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.1 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Varghese works at Carefree Neurology Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carefree Neurology Clinic
    34406 N 27th Dr Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-9567
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Cranial Trauma

Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1114066149
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New Mexico
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    • Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University
    • St. Thomas Residential School, Trivandrum
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fleny Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varghese works at Carefree Neurology Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Varghese’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

