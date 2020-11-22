Dr. Frank Akwaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akwaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Akwaa, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Akwaa, MD
Dr. Frank Akwaa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Akwaa works at
Dr. Akwaa's Office Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5798Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 125 Lattimore Rd Ste G30, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-5823
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor,I trust him,he has been wonderful and has gone above and beyond to save my life.He will be truthful with compassion.
About Dr. Frank Akwaa, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932302932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akwaa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akwaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akwaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Akwaa has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akwaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Akwaa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akwaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akwaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akwaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.