Dr. Frank Bono, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Bono, DO
Overview of Dr. Frank Bono, DO
Dr. Frank Bono, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Bono works at
Dr. Bono's Office Locations
-
1
BioSpine Tampa4211 W Boy Scout Blvd Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 443-2108Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
BioSpine Sarasota5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 444-5113
-
3
BioSpine Fort Myers13350 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (386) 224-1839Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
BioSpine Orlando3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 449-8620Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
5
Tampa Surgery Center5301 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 280-7809
-
6
BioSpine Spring Hill7101 Mariner Blvd Ste 304, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 592-7772Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bono?
My first visit to the Institute went well. The staff was friendly and helpful, and also very efficient. On my second visit, I met Dr Bono. He was very serious, and all business. I liked this, because I wanted a top notch surgeon, and bedside manner was of little importance to me. On surgery day, the surgical center was running very efficiently, like a well oiled machine. Dr Bono made no small talk; he had his game face on. Surgery went well. I was in at around 10:30 and out by 2:00. No pain. At my 2 week follow up, Dr Bono was relaxed and friendly; he even smiled. All was well. I don’t know if the surgery was a complete success yet, but so far, it is much better. An Ole general practitioner once told me, “never mind your surgeons bedside manner, you want a good surgeon. “Dr Bono is that, and then some. Dr Bono and the BioSpine Institute is beyond good. They have my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Frank Bono, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1124094966
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Central Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bono has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bono accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bono works at
Dr. Bono has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bono speaks Italian.
232 patients have reviewed Dr. Bono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.