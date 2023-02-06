See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Frank Bono, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Bono, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (232)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frank Bono, DO

Dr. Frank Bono, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bono works at BioSpine Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL, Fort Myers, FL, Orlando, FL and Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bono's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BioSpine Tampa
    4211 W Boy Scout Blvd Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 443-2108
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    BioSpine Sarasota
    5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 444-5113
  3. 3
    BioSpine Fort Myers
    13350 Metro Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 224-1839
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    BioSpine Orlando
    3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 449-8620
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Tampa Surgery Center
    5301 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7809
  6. 6
    BioSpine Spring Hill
    7101 Mariner Blvd Ste 304, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 592-7772
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 232 ratings
    Patient Ratings (232)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bono?

    Feb 06, 2023
    My first visit to the Institute went well. The staff was friendly and helpful, and also very efficient. On my second visit, I met Dr Bono. He was very serious, and all business. I liked this, because I wanted a top notch surgeon, and bedside manner was of little importance to me. On surgery day, the surgical center was running very efficiently, like a well oiled machine. Dr Bono made no small talk; he had his game face on. Surgery went well. I was in at around 10:30 and out by 2:00. No pain. At my 2 week follow up, Dr Bono was relaxed and friendly; he even smiled. All was well. I don’t know if the surgery was a complete success yet, but so far, it is much better. An Ole general practitioner once told me, “never mind your surgeons bedside manner, you want a good surgeon. “Dr Bono is that, and then some. Dr Bono and the BioSpine Institute is beyond good. They have my highest recommendation.
    Rick Berger — Feb 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Bono, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Bono, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bono to family and friends

    Dr. Bono's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bono

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Bono, DO.

    About Dr. Frank Bono, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124094966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Bono, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bono has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bono has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    232 patients have reviewed Dr. Bono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Bono, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.