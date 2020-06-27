Dr. Frank Evanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Evanov, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Evanov, MD
Dr. Frank Evanov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evanov's Office Locations
- 1 1300 Union Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 352-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Evanov cares about his patients. he is a dedicated physician.
About Dr. Frank Evanov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750362984
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evanov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evanov accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evanov has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evanov speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanov.
