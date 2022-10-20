See All Allergists & Immunologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Frank McAllister, DO

Allergy & Immunology
3.8 (29)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank McAllister, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. McAllister works at Centennial Allergy Medical in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Pharyngitis, Asthma and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Allergy Medical
    7240 W Azure Dr Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 478-7785
  2. 2
    Nvhc Wic Martin Luther King
    1700 Wheeler Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-2565
  3. 3
    Umc Quick Care-summerlin
    2031 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Asthma
Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Oct 20, 2022
    He is a wonderful caring doctor. His staff was excellent. I will miss their practice greatly. God bless you all wherever you go. Maryann Mangan Lourenco
    Maryann Mangan Lourenco — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Frank McAllister, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114955762
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAllister works at Centennial Allergy Medical in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. McAllister’s profile.

    Dr. McAllister has seen patients for Acute Pharyngitis, Asthma and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

