Dr. Frederic Spector, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederic Spector, MD
Dr. Frederic Spector, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Spector works at
Dr. Spector's Office Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Podiatry352 Commercial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spector is an excellent surgeon who helped fix my pain. And bonus, such a small scar. He truly cares about his patients. His office could do a much better job on keeping on time, however. I routinely had to wait an hour at least, even for morning appointments.
About Dr. Frederic Spector, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1114906286
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
