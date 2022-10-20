Overview

Dr. Frederick Fein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fein works at NYU Langone Radiology - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.