Dr. Frederick Fein, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Fein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fein works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
-
2
Winthrop Cardiology Associates212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
-
3
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will never leave Dr Fein again. I moved and relocated, only to return to my cardiologist. He’s thorough down to the smallest detail. Excellent bedside manners. Respectful and genuinely cares for my husband and me. I’m here to stay!
About Dr. Frederick Fein, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1639165855
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
