Overview

Dr. Frederick Hardin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Hardin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lagrange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.