Dr. Frederick Hardin, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Hardin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Hardin works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 350, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology1031 New Moody Lane Suite 300, Lagrange, KY 40031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are more than competent and professional. Everything from making appointments, care received and follow-up were great. A pleasure to have him handle my health care.
About Dr. Frederick Hardin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
