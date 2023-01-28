Dr. Fumin Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fumin Tong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fumin Tong, MD
Dr. Fumin Tong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NANJING UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Tong's Office Locations
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tong?
Dr. Tong is an excellent physician. We found her to be extremely knowledgeable and professional. Would highly recommend to friends and family
About Dr. Fumin Tong, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NANJING UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
