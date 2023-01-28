Overview of Dr. Fumin Tong, MD

Dr. Fumin Tong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NANJING UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tong works at Neurology Group of Bergen County in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.