Overview of Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD

Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Sugiyama works at Suny Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY, Lynbrook, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.