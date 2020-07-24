Overview

Dr. Gary Brigham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Brigham works at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.