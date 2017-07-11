Dr. Gary Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Gordon, MD
Dr. Gary Gordon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Gary V. Gordon, M.D.100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 137, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-8400
-
2
Main Line Rheumatology1991 Sproul Rd, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 896-8400
-
3
Gary Gordon137 Lankenau Medical Building W, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Dr. Gordon is the BEST. Very comforting, no pain and a great listener and explains everything very well. I wouldn't go to anyone else!
About Dr. Gary Gordon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1225065774
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Waterbury Hospital
- U Mich Med Ctr
- Yale University
- Brown Univ
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.