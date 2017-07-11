Overview of Dr. Gary Gordon, MD

Dr. Gary Gordon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Main Line Rheumatology in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.