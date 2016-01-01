See All Neurosurgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Gary Rea, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Rea, MD

Dr. Gary Rea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rea works at Holly Park Medical and Dental Clinic in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Rea's Office Locations

    Holly Park Medical and Dental Clinic
    3815 S Othello St Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98118 (206) 788-3500
    Sea Mar. Community Health Centers Seattle
    8720 14th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108 (206) 762-3730

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cranial Trauma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cranial Trauma

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gary Rea, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629063664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rea works at Holly Park Medical and Dental Clinic in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rea’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

