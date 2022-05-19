Dr. Geoffrey Colby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Colby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Colby, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Colby, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Colby's Office Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-1266
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 407-8520
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Colby by my neurologist because of pulsating head pain and a mass that showed up on an MRI. My first consultation was on November 26, 2018. Dr. Colby reviewed my brain images and explained the mass from my MRI was an AVM. I started a treatment plan shortly after that. I underwent several embolizations and removal of my AVM in 2019. Because of my high blood flow pressure of a lifetime of my AVM. Small anurisms snd a fistula developed. I had this coiled off. Doctor Colby thoroughly went over my Anual Angiogram images. We discussed Blood flow improvement since the removal of my AVM in 2019. We reviewed images of my fistula before my AVM removal. I was satisfied with the improvement in the brain imaging that displayed blood flow away from my fistula. In one year, I will have an MRA to follow up with my anurisms. I can continue to return to normal activities. Also, the neurology team does a fantastic job treating patients with respect.
About Dr. Geoffrey Colby, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colby has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Colby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.