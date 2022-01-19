Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Getnick, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Getnick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Getnick works at ENT Clinic & Hearing Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.