Overview of Dr. George Dyer, MD

Dr. George Dyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Dyer works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.