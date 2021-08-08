Dr. George Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Karp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Karp, MD
Dr. George Karp, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, NJ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Karp works at
Dr. Karp's Office Locations
Astera Cancer CareJ2 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-7750
Astera Cancer Care75 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-4882
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
Regional Cancer Care Associates454 Elizabeth Ave Ste 240, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 390-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karp is an amazing physician and a wonderful person. He was very concerned for me and followed up after I had two GI bleeds and developed iron-deficient anemia. He treated me so well. One of the best!
About Dr. George Karp, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
- University of Chicago
- Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, NJ
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
