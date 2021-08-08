Overview of Dr. George Karp, MD

Dr. George Karp, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, NJ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Karp works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.