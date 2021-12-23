Overview

Dr. George Kousaie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Kousaie works at Primary Care At Pease in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in South Berwick, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.