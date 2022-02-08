See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. George Moninger, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Moninger, MD

Dr. George Moninger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Moninger works at Brotherman & Moninger Mds LLP in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moninger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brotherman & Moninger Mds LLP
    13604 Midway Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 942-0881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blocked Tear Duct
Chorioretinal Scars
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Eye Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Neovascularization
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Such a refreshing visit to the doctor. Everything was run efficiently, The doctor took his time to explain everything and I didn’t feel pushed to do anything unnecessary. The staff was friendly and professional and the new office is lovely and convenient.
    Mindy Tullis — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. George Moninger, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316924699
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
