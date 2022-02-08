Overview of Dr. George Moninger, MD

Dr. George Moninger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Moninger works at Brotherman & Moninger Mds LLP in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.