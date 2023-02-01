See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. George Moynihan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Moynihan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Moynihan, MD

Dr. George Moynihan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Moynihan works at Gold Coast Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Moynihan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gold Coast Plastic Surgery
    1 E Erie St Ste 640, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 988-9300
  2. 2
    Gold Coast Plastic Surgery
    303 W Institute Pl Ste 5, Chicago, IL 60610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 988-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moynihan?

    Feb 01, 2023
    Everyone was very nice, professional and accommodating. The process went very smooth and was a great experience.
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Moynihan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Moynihan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moynihan to family and friends

    Dr. Moynihan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moynihan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Moynihan, MD.

    About Dr. George Moynihan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548342355
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Moynihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moynihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moynihan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moynihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moynihan works at Gold Coast Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Moynihan’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moynihan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moynihan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moynihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moynihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Moynihan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.