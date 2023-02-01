Overview of Dr. George Moynihan, MD

Dr. George Moynihan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Moynihan works at Gold Coast Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.