Dr. George Moynihan, MD
Overview of Dr. George Moynihan, MD
Dr. George Moynihan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Moynihan's Office Locations
Gold Coast Plastic Surgery1 E Erie St Ste 640, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 988-9300
Gold Coast Plastic Surgery303 W Institute Pl Ste 5, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (312) 988-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was very nice, professional and accommodating. The process went very smooth and was a great experience.
About Dr. George Moynihan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
