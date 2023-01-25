See All General Surgeons in Annandale, VA
Dr. George Younan, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
4.9 (55)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. George Younan, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Younan works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church in Annandale, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church
    3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 306, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    General Surgery
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Inova Virginia Surgery Associates
    13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
    3600 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Reston Hospital Center
    1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Virginia Surgery Associates, PC
    1800 Town Center Dr Ste 216, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-8640
    Virginia Surgical Specialists
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 440, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 554-8950
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatic Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Accessory Pancreas Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Annular Pancreas Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Injury Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepato-Pancreatic-Biliary Cancer Care Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Laparoscopic Gallbladder Removal Complications Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Polyp of Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    It came as a total surprise to me that I had a substantial mass hanging from my liver and needed surgery to remove it. Dr. Younan not only took the time to explain everything about the mass and the surgery to me; he extended amazing professional courtesy to discuss every aspect of my surgery and recovery with my son, a urologist in another city. I cannot say enough good about his professional surgical expertise and demeanor. I highly recommend him.
    — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. George Younan, MD

    • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1275794497
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
    • American University of Beirut
    • General Surgery
