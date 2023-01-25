Dr. George Younan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Younan, MD
Overview
Dr. George Younan, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 306, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 359-8640Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
General Surgery3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital3600 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Reston Hospital Center1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 359-8640
Virginia Surgery Associates, PC1800 Town Center Dr Ste 216, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 359-8640
Virginia Surgical Specialists1860 Town Center Dr Ste 440, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 554-8950Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It came as a total surprise to me that I had a substantial mass hanging from my liver and needed surgery to remove it. Dr. Younan not only took the time to explain everything about the mass and the surgery to me; he extended amazing professional courtesy to discuss every aspect of my surgery and recovery with my son, a urologist in another city. I cannot say enough good about his professional surgical expertise and demeanor. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. George Younan, MD
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1275794497
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- American University of Beirut
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younan has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Younan speaks Arabic and French.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Younan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.