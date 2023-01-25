Overview

Dr. George Younan, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Younan works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Falls Church in Annandale, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.