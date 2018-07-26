Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaddissi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD
Overview of Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD
Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kaddissi works at
Dr. Kaddissi's Office Locations
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaddissi did an amazing job on me. While at Cooper Hospital I had a stent put in on the LAD. He kept me at ease from the moment the procedure started till the end.
About Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1821040478
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaddissi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaddissi accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaddissi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaddissi has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaddissi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaddissi speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaddissi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaddissi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaddissi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaddissi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.