Overview of Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD

Dr. Georges Kaddissi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kaddissi works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.