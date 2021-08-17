Overview of Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD

Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.



Dr. Calegan works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.