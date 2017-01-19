See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Gerald Goltz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Goltz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy, Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Goltz works at Gerald M Goltz MD in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gerald M. Goltz M.d. & Associates PC
    701 Broad St Ste 421, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 741-2552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Kennedy
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 19, 2017
    Dr Goltz always made sure that I understood everything that I needed to know before I left his office. He was always relaxed when he spoke to us, helping us be comfortable about what was going on. If I we're younger I would like to be endocrinologist. Hopefully one of my grandchildren will want to be an endocrinologist just like Dr. Goltz.
    Wendy F in Imperial, PA — Jan 19, 2017
    About Dr. Gerald Goltz, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720033244
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington & Jefferson College
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Goltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goltz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goltz has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

