Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Degregoris works at Park Avenue Spine And Pain in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Spine on Park Avenue
    115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-3505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Manhattan 57 West 57th Street Office
    57 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 581-4488
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr. DeGregoris is one of the warmest, kindest, most knowledgeable doctors I have ever seen. His demeanor is calm and soothing. He listens and explains everything that he is going to do in a way that makes you feel very confident. His assistant Sonia is Amazing as are the rest of the staff. I am truly lucky to have found Dr. DeGregoris and would highly recommend him to everyone! Rita V.
    Rita V — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356589212
    Education & Certifications

    • Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
    • Weill Cornell Med Center
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Notre Dame
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degregoris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Degregoris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Degregoris works at Park Avenue Spine And Pain in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Degregoris’s profile.

    Dr. Degregoris has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degregoris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Degregoris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degregoris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degregoris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degregoris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

