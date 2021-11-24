Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degregoris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD
Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Advanced Spine on Park Avenue115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 535-3505Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Manhattan 57 West 57th Street Office57 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 581-4488Wednesday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. DeGregoris is one of the warmest, kindest, most knowledgeable doctors I have ever seen. His demeanor is calm and soothing. He listens and explains everything that he is going to do in a way that makes you feel very confident. His assistant Sonia is Amazing as are the rest of the staff. I am truly lucky to have found Dr. DeGregoris and would highly recommend him to everyone! Rita V.
About Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356589212
- Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
- Weill Cornell Med Center
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Notre Dame
- Pain Medicine
