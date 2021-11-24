Overview

Dr. Gerard Degregoris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Degregoris works at Park Avenue Spine And Pain in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.