Dr. Hershewe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerard Hershewe, DO
Overview of Dr. Gerard Hershewe, DO
Dr. Gerard Hershewe, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hershewe works at
Dr. Hershewe's Office Locations
-
1
Terry Key MD Ltd.75 Pringle Way Ste 605, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hershewe?
He is a wonderful doctor. Takes whatever time is needed with each patient. Helped me a lot for my eye related problem. He would even call me personally when I had questions regarding my treatment questions! Amazing person. Very caring.
About Dr. Gerard Hershewe, DO
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598785065
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershewe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershewe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershewe works at
Dr. Hershewe has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershewe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershewe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershewe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershewe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershewe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.