Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD

Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell

Dr. Tepedino works at PRINE Health in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tepedino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Nephrology PC
    1129 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-5570
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr.Tepedino is a great doctor. He is attentive to the patient and makes good suggestions.
    — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD
    About Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841214756
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Tepedino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepedino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tepedino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tepedino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tepedino works at PRINE Health in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tepedino’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepedino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepedino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepedino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepedino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

