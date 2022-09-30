See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (33)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD

Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.

Dr. Carcamo works at Daniel Deane, M.D. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carcamo's Office Locations

    Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
    11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 703-8501
    Gerardo E. Carcamo MD PA
    414 Navarro St Ste 810, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 220-1726

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr carcamo is an excellent doctor he performed my surgery it was an In-N-Out procedure and he did very awesome I cannot complain he is such a good doctor.
    Christine — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568484327
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tex Houston Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carcamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carcamo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carcamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carcamo works at Daniel Deane, M.D. in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Carcamo’s profile.

    Dr. Carcamo has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carcamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Carcamo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carcamo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carcamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carcamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

