Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD
Dr. Gerardo Carcamo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 703-8501
Gerardo E. Carcamo MD PA414 Navarro St Ste 810, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 220-1726
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr carcamo is an excellent doctor he performed my surgery it was an In-N-Out procedure and he did very awesome I cannot complain he is such a good doctor.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Houston Med Sch
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- General Surgery
Dr. Carcamo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carcamo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
