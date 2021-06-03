- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- MO
- Blue Springs
- Dr. Ghaison Serafini, DO
Dr. Ghaison Serafini, DO
Overview
Dr. Ghaison Serafini, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Serafini works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine at Saint Luke's Primary Care-East1501 NW Mock Ave, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 224-3155
-
2
Serafini Medical Center1509 NW Mock Ave, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 224-3155Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Mass Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Affected Tissue
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat CDL Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Suppression Test
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Employment Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insurance Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mole Removal
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Radioallergosorbent Test
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Shaving of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sports Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin K Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wart Removal
- View other providers who treat Water Deprivation Test
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat X-Ray Guided Biopsy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Serafini?
I absolutely love Dr. Serafini. He listened to me about my issues and ordered test immediately on my 1st visit. He has gotten me on the medication that I need to be on. I would recommend him to anyone.