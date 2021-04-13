See All Hematologists in Munster, IN
Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD

Hematology
2.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD

Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Jano works at Premier Oncology Hematology Associates in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Oncology Hematology Associates
    929 Ridge Rd Ste 5, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-6676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Catherine Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Neutropenia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Neutropenia
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr Jano was wonderful on explaining in detail about what treatment I need and why. I feel as though he took the time to understand my concerns and is a straight shooter. Wouldn’t want to deal with anyone else. Office staff and nurses are ??????????
    Joann Gile — Apr 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD
    About Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831176874
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghassan Jano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jano works at Premier Oncology Hematology Associates in Munster, IN. View the full address on Dr. Jano’s profile.

    Dr. Jano has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

