Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD
Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
SE Texas Institute Of Pain Mgmt2802 Garth Rd Ste 109, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (832) 556-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1912943788
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
