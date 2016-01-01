See All Anesthesiologists in Baytown, TX
Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD

Anesthesiology
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD

Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Syed works at SE Texas Institute Of Pain Mgmt in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Syed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SE Texas Institute Of Pain Mgmt
    2802 Garth Rd Ste 109, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 556-7750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912943788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syed works at SE Texas Institute Of Pain Mgmt in Baytown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Syed’s profile.

    Dr. Syed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ghyasuddin Syed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.