Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD
Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine.
Radiosurgery New York1384 Broadway, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 246-4237
Dr Lederman gave me great treatment for breast cancer. My 3rd consultation with Doctors was with Dr Lederman. I'm grateful for his healing skills & glad to not have chosen surgery. I am 1 1/2 years of being cancer free.
About Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Canc Institute|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Jt Center Rad Harvard|Jt Ctr Rad-Harvard
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology
