Overview of Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD

Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine.



Dr. Lederman works at Radiosurgery New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.