Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD

Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine.

Dr. Lederman works at Radiosurgery New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0 (4)
5.0 (13)
4.5 (2)
Dr. Lederman's Office Locations

    Radiosurgery New York
    Radiosurgery New York
1384 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
(212) 246-4237

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Lederman?

    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr Lederman gave me great treatment for breast cancer. My 3rd consultation with Doctors was with Dr Lederman. I'm grateful for his healing skills & glad to not have chosen surgery. I am 1 1/2 years of being cancer free.
    Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346282571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Canc Institute|Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jt Center Rad Harvard|Jt Ctr Rad-Harvard
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lederman works at Radiosurgery New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lederman’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

