Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD

Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Keiffer works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keiffer's Office Locations

  1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107
  2
    Jefferson Cancer Center
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366885592
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keiffer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Keiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keiffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keiffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

