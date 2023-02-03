Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glen Ross, MD
Overview of Dr. Glen Ross, MD
Dr. Glen Ross, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Boston Orthopaedic & Spine20 Guest St Ste 225, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 738-8642
New England Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery LLC830 Boylston St Ste 211, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 734-2450
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross did a terrific job reattaching / repairing my fully detached bicep.
About Dr. Glen Ross, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.