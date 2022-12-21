Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scibilia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD
Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste.
Dr. Scibilia works at
Dr. Scibilia's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Bay Shore 375375 E Main St Ste 24, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-1330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scibilia?
Like the way he talked to me
About Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720057060
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Universidad Del Noreste
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scibilia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scibilia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scibilia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scibilia works at
Dr. Scibilia speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Scibilia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scibilia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scibilia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scibilia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.