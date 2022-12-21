See All Ophthalmologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD

Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste.

Dr. Scibilia works at SightMD in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Scibilia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Bay Shore 375
    375 E Main St Ste 24, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-1330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Cataract
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Like the way he talked to me
    Hanna H. — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720057060
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Med College
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Noreste
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Scibilia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scibilia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scibilia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scibilia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Scibilia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scibilia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scibilia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scibilia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

