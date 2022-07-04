See All Neurologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD

Neurology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD

Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Pares works at Center For Neurology Care in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pares' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Neurology Care LLC
    243 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 574-8925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 04, 2022
    Dr Pares is one of the finest doctors I know. He is smart(very knowledgeable) and he always listens to what you have to say. He explains where you can understand him.
    M Powell — Jul 04, 2022
    About Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982809042
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Med College|Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center|Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pares works at Center For Neurology Care in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Pares’s profile.

    Dr. Pares has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

