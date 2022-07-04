Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD
Overview of Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD
Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Pares works at
Dr. Pares' Office Locations
-
1
Center for Neurology Care LLC243 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 574-8925
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pares?
Dr Pares is one of the finest doctors I know. He is smart(very knowledgeable) and he always listens to what you have to say. He explains where you can understand him.
About Dr. Gonzalo Pares, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1982809042
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College|Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center|Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pares works at
Dr. Pares has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pares speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.