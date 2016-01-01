Dr. Ijelu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon Ijelu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gordon Ijelu, MD
Dr. Gordon Ijelu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Ijelu's Office Locations
Gordon Medical Associates PC6329 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 242-6650
- 2 3230 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150 Directions (215) 242-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gordon Ijelu, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French
- 1841244027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ijelu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ijelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ijelu speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ijelu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ijelu.
